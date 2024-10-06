Quent Capital LLC Has $168,000 Stock Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in ESAB by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ESAB from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $114.77.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 8.38%.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

