Quent Capital LLC Sells 721 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Team Hewins LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 3.7 %

DXCM stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $104.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

