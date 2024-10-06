Quent Capital LLC Has $181,000 Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,699,000.

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.98.

GE Vernova stock opened at $265.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.35. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $266.42.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

