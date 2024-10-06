Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.13. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 2,191 shares.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 21.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.48.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

