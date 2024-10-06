Quent Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Vitesse Energy by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Vitesse Energy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vitesse Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Vitesse Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VTS opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.63 and a 52-week high of $26.68.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 10.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitesse Energy

In other Vitesse Energy news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $247,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,249,041.03. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vitesse Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.