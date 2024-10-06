Quent Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.6% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

PayPal Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $79.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.