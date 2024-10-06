Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,871,000 after buying an additional 167,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,180,000 after buying an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.42 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,876. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,059.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,814,881 shares of company stock valued at $648,616,023 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

