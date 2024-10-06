Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 1,400 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 120,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

