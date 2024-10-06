Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.64 and traded as high as $14.96. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 11,913 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASMB

Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by $0.98. The business had revenue of $8.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 million. Analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $6,421,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 131.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.