Quent Capital LLC Sells 423 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 58,663 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 55,090 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 358.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 154,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 120,898 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $24.87 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 48.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.24.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

