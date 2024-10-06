Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.52 and last traded at $24.64. 7,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 24,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. This is a boost from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

