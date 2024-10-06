Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Kartoon Studios Inc. (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.79. 172,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 198,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Kartoon Studios Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.70.

Kartoon Studios (NASDAQ:TOON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. Kartoon Studios had a negative return on equity of 91.75% and a negative net margin of 150.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kartoon Studios Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kartoon Studios stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Kartoon Studios Inc. ( NASDAQ:TOON Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. owned about 0.05% of Kartoon Studios as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Kartoon Studios Inc, a content and brand management company, creates, produces, licenses, and broadcasts educational and multimedia animated content for children worldwide. The company offers Shaq's Garage, a children's animated series about the secret adventures; Cocomelon that provides 3D animation videos of traditional nursery rhymes and children's songs; Eggventurers, a preschool animated series; Barbie Productions that provides animated Barbie series; Octonauts, a children's television series based on the children's books; Roblox Rumble, an elimination-style competitive reality series; and Spin Master Productions.

