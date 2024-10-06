Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (BATS:GOOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.57 and last traded at $28.25. Approximately 3,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.22.
Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48.
Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF Company Profile
The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Google (GOOGL) ETF (GOOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Google stock (GOOGL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and short-term fixed-income instruments.
