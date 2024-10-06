Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Trading Down 6.3% – Should You Sell?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 19,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 39,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 6.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.