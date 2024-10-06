The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 164.20 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.21). 808,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 662,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.60 ($2.22).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £831.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,750.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 165.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 162.92.

About The Global Smaller Companies Trust

(Get Free Report)

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Global Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.