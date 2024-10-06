Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.60 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.60 ($0.09). 100,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 758,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).

Tirupati Graphite Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.09 million, a PE ratio of 104.17 and a beta of 0.93.

About Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

Featured Stories

