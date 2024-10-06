East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Time to Buy?

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 6,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 35,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

East Side Games Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.77.

About East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items. The company was formerly known as Leaf Mobile Inc and changed its name to East Side Games Group Inc in May 2022.

Featured Stories

