Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.09). Approximately 367,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 883,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.35 ($0.08).

Cornish Metals Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.31. The stock has a market cap of £34.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 2.52.

Cornish Metals Company Profile

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, zinc, silver, nickel, lithium, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

