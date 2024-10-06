B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILYP) Shares Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.89. 9,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 25,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 9.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

