iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (BATS:EGUS) Stock Price Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (BATS:EGUS – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.36 and last traded at $41.36. 3,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 million, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Growth ETF (EGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund is a passively managed fund that tracks an index of US growth stocks with certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. The fund aims to maximizes its ESG exposure.

