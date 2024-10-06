Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) Stock Price Down 13.2% – Should You Sell?

Austin Gold Corp. (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.26. Approximately 181,522 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 85,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Austin Gold Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Austin Gold alerts:

Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Austin Gold

About Austin Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Austin Gold stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Austin Gold Corp. ( NYSE:AUST Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Austin Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company holds interest in Kelly Creek Project located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada; Fourmile Basin Project that comprises various unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of various unpatented lode mining and patented mining claims located near Lone Mountain in Elko County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Austin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.