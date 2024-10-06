NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Shares Up 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 84,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 183,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NanoViricides from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

NanoViricides Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.77.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NanoViricides stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE:NNVC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of NanoViricides at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

