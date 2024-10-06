Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Stock Price Down 16.6% – Time to Sell?

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 411,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 568,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Genius Group Stock Down 14.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Genius Group Company Profile

Genius Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides entrepreneur education system business development tools and management consultancy services to entrepreneurs and entrepreneur resorts. The company operates through two segments, Education and Campus. It develops comprehensive entrepreneurial education curriculum with a full suite of tools for student learning and faculty earning.

