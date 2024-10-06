CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAIW) Shares Up 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 13,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 126,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

CXApp Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24.

CXApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.