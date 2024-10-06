Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.44. 4,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 13,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Franklin Wireless Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Wireless

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Wireless stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Franklin Wireless worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

