Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys New Shares in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 178,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 826,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,506,000 after acquiring an additional 516,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 779.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 150,197 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,263,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at $5,641,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $3,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGT. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,050. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,699 shares of company stock worth $77,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Up 5.1 %

ALGT stock opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $85.91.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegiant Travel

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.