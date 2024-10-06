Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 227.9% during the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after acquiring an additional 623,787 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 532,893 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,564,000 after purchasing an additional 352,903 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth $30,515,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 101.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 606,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,242,000 after buying an additional 305,291 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.88.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ED stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile



Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

