Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 7,020 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 0.3 %

NEM stock opened at $53.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.96.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,830.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

