Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $2,431,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $1,355,377,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $553,667,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth approximately $553,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair raised Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corpay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.92.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $331.00 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $331.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.62.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

