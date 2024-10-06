Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,268 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,304,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 252.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 114,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 82,207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 247,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 40,055 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $1,947,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at $16,026,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,758.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $1,338,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,398.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,367,307 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 3.9 %

EXR stock opened at $169.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

