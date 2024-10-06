Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,301 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 15,633 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 42,313 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,320,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 16,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.