Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 8,504 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BK stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.83.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

