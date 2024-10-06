Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Citigroup by 123.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after buying an additional 17,525,484 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $253,286,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 527.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,135 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7,393.3% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 2,015,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 873.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,262,000 after buying an additional 1,919,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

