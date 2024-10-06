Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,130 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 74.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,753,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,762,000 after buying an additional 2,029,103 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 426.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,985,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,594,000 after buying an additional 1,607,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,679,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,847,000 after buying an additional 5,122,752 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itaú Unibanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

ITUB opened at $6.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 11.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

