Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,896 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in International Paper by 1,896.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after acquiring an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $1,312,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in International Paper by 1,759.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 251,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 237,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.59. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $29,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,402.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $29,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,402.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $931,502. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.