iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 913.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,920 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IWP opened at $118.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $118.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

