Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,773,000 after buying an additional 276,259 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $55.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

