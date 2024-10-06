Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.85% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 117,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 38,886 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 489.7% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 60,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ALEX opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.26. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.90%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.