Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 221,757 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,428 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 221,757 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $10,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in Workiva by 57.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 8.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 6.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,570.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $79.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Workiva Profile



Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

