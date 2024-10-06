Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,905 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 264,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 243.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $8.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $9.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MLCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MLCO

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.