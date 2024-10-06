Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 20,982 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,982 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

VZ opened at $44.18 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

