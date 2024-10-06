Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Holdings Trimmed by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,491 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BUD opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.53. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

