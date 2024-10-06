27,695 Shares in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRIX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $123,436.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,006.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $123,436.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,006.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $504,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,870.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,815 shares of company stock worth $1,424,931 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.78% and a negative net margin of 264.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

