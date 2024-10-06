Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $105.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.48. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.86 and a fifty-two week high of $119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.