Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 7,217 Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of Smith Douglas Homes worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SDHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Smith Douglas Homes Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SDHC opened at $37.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.