Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 5,940 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 227.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

ST stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

