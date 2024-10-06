Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,210 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNA. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,756,000 after acquiring an additional 476,190 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 10.0% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,314,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,925,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 74.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,092,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,998 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 12.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,657,000 after purchasing an additional 228,633 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,593,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verona Pharma from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

VRNA stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 0.44. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.53). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

