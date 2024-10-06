Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 176,219 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,219 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.51% of MP Materials worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,454,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 126,611 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 49,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,669,000 after purchasing an additional 254,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,208,249. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MP opened at $17.38 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $20.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.87 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 21.94%. The company’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MP Materials from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on MP Materials from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.85.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

