Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Position Boosted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,705 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the second quarter worth $2,332,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE SHG opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $46.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 12.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

