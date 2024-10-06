Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,278 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.78% of Custom Truck One Source worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,246,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after buying an additional 410,895 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 141,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Custom Truck One Source by 190.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,934,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,586 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CTOS opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.40 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.62. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.23 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CTOS

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas R. Rich bought 26,200 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $100,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,147.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Custom Truck One Source news, insider Thomas R. Rich bought 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $100,608.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,147.52. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 2,354,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $8,051,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,384,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,976,286.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Profile

(Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.